GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate deputy was charged with murder Thursday night after a man was found shot to death in Ware Shoals.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Green Acres Drive Extension shortly after 8 p.m. in Ware Shoals.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 48-year-old Oscar Rubio, of Greenwood.

His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Justin Rawlins Moody.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Moody’s residence located near the crime scene.

Officials recovered property belonging to Rubio as well as evidence linking Moody to the crime during the execution of the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office charged Moody with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials confirmed that Moody served as a deputy for the Laurens County, Greenville County and Richland County Sheriff’s Office from the years 2007 to 2018.

He also served as an officer for the Clinton Police, Greenwood Police and Ninety-Six Police prior to becoming a deputy in 2007.

Moody was apprehended and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.