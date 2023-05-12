TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Travelers Rest police officer accused of forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on him while on duty appeared in bond court Friday morning.

Gerard James Hildebrandt, 42, was arrested in April.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in July 2022 while working for the Travelers Rest Police Department Hildebrandt took a woman to Travelers Rest High School to perform sexual acts.

SLED said the allegations were based on body camera footage, physical evidence and statements from the victim.

Hildebrandt appeared before a judge who granted him a $150,000 surety bond.