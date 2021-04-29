Former VP Mike Pence to deliver keynote address during event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Carolina on Thursday, where he’ll deliver his first public address since leaving office.

According to the Associated Press, he will speak to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process.

The Palmetto Family Council lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” like marriage between a mand and a woman, and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina – a law that is now being challenged in court.

“Vice President Mike Pence is very reflective of the ideas, policies and direction that we at Palmetto Family want to see in South Carolina: bringing faith to the forefront and growing the next generation of conservative leaders for our state,” said Dave Wilson, president of Palmetto Family.

Pence is expected to speak to a room of 450-600 guests during the ticketed event at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

*Portions of this story are from the Associated Press.