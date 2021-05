FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility located in South Carolina is holding ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day.

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia say base leadership will hold a small event Monday to include remarks by Fort Jackson Commander Brig.

Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. There will also be a wreath presentation, patriotic music from the 282nd Army Band and a 21 gun salute.

The event is by invitation only because of COVID-19 restrictions.