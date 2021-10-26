Fort Jackson having in-person Education and Career for military-connected individuals Nov. 16

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Jackson will have its’ annual Education and Career Fair on November 16th at the Soloman Center on-base beginning at 9 a.m.

The fair will include about 40 education institutions and 40 employers and will allow in-person opportunities to help out the community in reaching their education and employment goals.

Employers are required to have no less than two job openings available to participate. Employers representing various industries in the United States. Also, employers that have identified themselves as military spouse-friendly will present to offer current employment opportunities as well.

The event is free and open to soldiers, veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, adult family members, and Department of Defense civilians.

Masks are required to attend.

