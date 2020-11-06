Fort Jackson mourns Army soldier who died during training

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Fort Jackson on Friday announced the death of an 18-year-old Regular Army soldier with the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

According to an official statement, the teen “suffered a fatal injury [Thursday] while training at a rifle range on Fort Jackson.”

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

Fort Jackson Commander Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle Jr. provided the following comment:

“Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers, and all the family members. We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved.”

The victim has not yet been identified, though officials did say that he was originally from California.

Military law enforcement is investigating the incident.