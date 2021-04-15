Fort Jackson soldier suspended from duties following viral video, arrest for harassing man

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-commissioned Army officer at Fort Jackson on Thursday was suspended from instructor duties following his arrest on charges of third-degree assault.

SFC Jonathan Pentland was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after a viral video appeared to show him violently confronting a Black man walking through his neighborhood, The Summit.

Pentland can be heard threatening the man and telling him he is in “the wrong neighborhood” before pushing him.

Late Wednesday evening, Pentland was transferred from Richland County Sheriff’s Office to Fort Jackson Authorities.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. said that “soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation.”

Lots of thoughts, opinions and perspectives out there about our unsettling and disturbing incident. My focus and our teams focus going forward is to do the right thing the right way. “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast” #Patience #Prudence #Trust #Truth — Fort Jackson Commanding General (@fortjacksoncg) April 15, 2021

Pentland’s suspension will continue through the course of the investigation.