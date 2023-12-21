FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the time of year for making a list and narrowing down what you really want.

“They represent the USA and Texas, which I consider my two countries,” smiled Gloria Hoselton.

But for Gloria, why pick when you can have it all?

“There’s one that says you can never over decorate,” she said. “Yes of course because I think that’s true.”

She calls herself a collector.

“I do it because I just love the magic of Christmas,” said Gloria.

For her, the magic of Christmas comes in the shape of a Christmas tree. She’s got a few in her home’s entry way, one in the dining room, several in the kitchen, and a few in the living room.

“This year, it was renamed for Jimmy Buffet memorial tree,” said Gloria, pointing to her “beach tree.”

Gloria Hoselton has trees for muliple tthemes, like Barbie and Jimmy Buffet.

But that’s not all.

She’s got a sports tree, cartoon tree, TV characters tree, a toy tree, palmetto tree, Hollywood tree, Christmas movie tree and two Barbie trees.

“Sometimes I start before Halloween, but I do it in the rooms upstairs where I can close them off so people don’t think I’m crazy,” said Gloria.

There are 23 Christmas trees in her house. It’s the most she’s ever had. It takes her about three weeks to set up and two weeks to take them down.

She started collecting with her sister, Diane, who never got to see it all after passing away from ALS about 12 years ago.

“I think she probably only had about eight trees, so she didn’t quite catch up to me,” said Gloria.

She thinks about her sister all the time.

“She’s still here in spirit,” she continued. “Every time I do my trees, do my Barbies or go out to my pool which is something else she liked to do.”

There are at least 2,500 ornaments on her 23 trees.

And no — we’re not counting the lights.

“That’s too funny,” laughed Gloria.

With a name like Gloria, maybe Christmas was supposed to be her thing all along.

“No, I’m a terrible singer. (So, you won’t sing it for us?) “You would not want it — your viewership would be gone,” said Gloria.

So, we’ll leave the carols to the professionals and the collecting to those who know what to cherish.