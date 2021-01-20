Fourth person charged in Oconee Co. criminal sexual conduct with a minor case

(Left to Right) Albert Dakota Oyster-McIntyre, Brandon Michael Yon, Dylan Kane Douglas and George Tony Webb, Jr. – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca teenager has been arrested on a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge in Oconee County. This is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

18-year-old George Tony Webb, Jr. was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 9:08 a.m. Wednesday. Webb, Jr. received a $50,000 personal recognizance bond at his bond hearing and he will be released on his own recognizance.

We previously reported the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested others in connection to the crime.

The Sheriff’s Office was informed on October 27, 2020 of inappropriate relations between Webb, Jr. and a juvenile. It was determined that Webb, Jr. and the juvenile had sexual relations between the winter and fall of last year.

Webb, Jr. is the fourth subject charged with having sexual relations with the same juvenile. Back on November 19, 2020, deputies announced the arrest of 19-year-old Dylan Kane Douglas and 19-year-old Brandon Michael Yon, both of Seneca.

The investigator in the case also charged 22-year-old Albert Dakota Oyster-McIntyre, of Seneca.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and will not be releasing any information that could potentially identify the victim in this case.