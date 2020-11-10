Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests waiving entry fees on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 11, three ranger districts in Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests are waiving entry fees in honor of Veterans Day.
Day-use fees will be waived at the Buck Hall Recreation Area and the Wambaw Cycle Trail in Francis Marion National Forest.
In the Sumter National Forest, day-use fees are being waived at: “Long Cane Ranger District
(near Edgefield): Fell Camp, Lick Fork, and Parsons Mountain Recreation areas and Candy Branch and Beaverdam rifle ranges. Also, at the Enoree Ranger District (near Whitmire and Union): Buncombe Horse Trail, and Leeds, Indian Creek, Fairforest, and Philson Crossroads rifle ranges.”
Forest Supervisor Rick Lint said “fall is a great time for individuals and families to get outdoors and make use of their public lands across South Carolina.” He said that “it is [their] pleasure, each year, to celebrate the nation’s veterans and military personnel by inviting all forest visitors to come out and enjoy popular recreation sites.”