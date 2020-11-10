Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests waiving entry fees on Veterans Day

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2013 file photo, a truck enters the Francis Marion National Forest near Huger, S.C. The U.S. Forest Service, for the first time since 1996, is revising the management plan for the forest between Charleston, S.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The management plan was posted on the agency’s web site […]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On November 11, three ranger districts in Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests are waiving entry fees in honor of Veterans Day.

Day-use fees will be waived at the Buck Hall Recreation Area and the Wambaw Cycle Trail in Francis Marion National Forest.

In the Sumter National Forest, day-use fees are being waived at: “Long Cane Ranger District

(near Edgefield): Fell Camp, Lick Fork, and Parsons Mountain Recreation areas and Candy Branch and Beaverdam rifle ranges. Also, at the Enoree Ranger District (near Whitmire and Union): Buncombe Horse Trail, and Leeds, Indian Creek, Fairforest, and Philson Crossroads rifle ranges.”

Forest Supervisor Rick Lint said “fall is a great time for individuals and families to get outdoors and make use of their public lands across South Carolina.” He said that “it is [their] pleasure, each year, to celebrate the nation’s veterans and military personnel by inviting all forest visitors to come out and enjoy popular recreation sites.”