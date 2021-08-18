Francis Marion University to require masks for everyone in indoor, public spaces

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Francis Marion University (FMU) announced Tuesday night that it will require masks in all indoor, public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

In an email to faculty and staff, school leaders announced that the mandate will go into effect Wednesday morning. The policy applies to all campus facilities, including classrooms, hallways, laboratories, the library and other communal spaces.

Masks may be removed by people dining in buildings across campus.

The university said new signage should be in place by the end of the week.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against the South Carolina Attorney General’s opinion restricting the masking authority of South Carolina public colleges and universities.