Free breakfast and lunch offered to all McCormick County students

McCORMICK, S.C. – (McCormick Messenger)



McCormick County School District is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2019 – 2020 school year. Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 amended Section 11(a) (1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a (a) (1) (the law) to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with increased levels of low-income students. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision. All students enrolled in the school/district may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them. Families will not have to fill out meal applications.

Breakfast and lunch meals follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals. Please encourage students to participate in the school meal programs.

You may contact your School Food Service (SFS) Director Geraldine Morris for additional information.

Parents or guardians that do not want their child/children to participate in CEP may wish to discuss this matter with Geraldine Morris of McCormick County Food Service Department on an informal basis.

Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to: Betty Bagley whose address is 821 North Mine St., McCormick, SC 29835 for a hearing to appeal the decision.



This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.