Free courses offered to the unemployed; registration open through October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is offering about 4,300 courses for people who have lost their jobs.

Those enrolled can earn professional certifications from universities and companies like Facebook, Google, and IBM.

Some of the courses include Professional Certificates, like the Google IT Support

Professional Certificate, designed specficially to train people to return to work in high-demand jobs.

“There are a lot of courses available to folks and it ranges from everything excel to other specific certifications,” said Heather Biance. “For example, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, which is a very high-in-demand certificate, they have access to that for free.”

Those on unemployment insurance can enroll in the program through the unemployment portal. Registration is open through the end of October.

The top classes in which South Carolina claimants are currently enrolled include:

Excel Skills for Business.

Technical Support Fundamentals (Information Technology).

Accounting: Principles of Financial Accounting.

COVID-19 Contact Tracing.

Introduction to Web Development.

Programming for Everybody.

Work Smarter, Not Harder: Time Management for Personal and Professioanl Productivity.

Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel.

Better Business Writing in English

Classes are available in several languages and accessible by smart phones and tablets.

For more information on the courses available and how the program works, click here.