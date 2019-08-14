Free Event: Labor Day – A Taste of McCormick

McCORMICK, S.c. – (McCormick Messenger, WJBF)



A free concert at the MACK Park will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The community will be celebrating Labor Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 with a Taste of McCormick to be held at the park behind MACK. Yes, that did say FREE. The 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson called the Doziers will be gifting attendees with a terrific performance at 6:30 p.m.; prior to the performance there will be local talent performing as well.

Bring chairs, blankets, food and umbrellas for this lovely event. Nine local restaurants will be providing food for guests at a nominal price for their convenience and enjoyment.

Food and entertainment to commence at 4 p.m.

As the saying goes: Be there or be square!

Hope to see everyone for a great time of food and listening enjoyment to kick off the 19th season of Sundays at Four Concert Series.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.