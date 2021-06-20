“Freedom Ride” to stop in Columbia for voter education awareness

Supporters of Black Voters Matter gather at a polling site at the Graham Civic Center in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Black Voters Matter “Freedom Ride For Voting Rights” is planning to stop in Columbia, South Carolina for a community event and voter education rally.

Other community outreach groups including the ACLU of South Carolina and National Racial Justice Network will be in attendance as well.

The Freedom Ride is a voter outreach and educational campaign that aims to boost support for voter advocacy, legislations, and statehood for D.C.

Partnered with other organizations, BVM’s Freedom makes stops to key southern states to address critical issues that impact concerned communities.

The event will take place on June 22 at 2 PM at the South Carolina Statehouse, located at 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29208. Local speakers will also be present, in addition to voter education workshops and free food.

The event will also be live streamed on Black Voters Matter Youtube channel.

The bus is planning to stop in each of the following cities (subject to change):