Freeze! Upstate SC officers arrest Queen Elsa during winter storm

PICKENS, S.C. (WCBD)- A winter weather blast pummeled upstate South Carolina over the weekend, and officers with the Pickens Police Department may have found the culprit.

In rare bodycam footage released Sunday, two officers are seen arresting the star of Disney’s “Frozen”, Queen Elsa, after she made an appearance in the area.

Her accomplice, the Abominable Snowman, is still at large and Pickens PD is asking residents for help finding him before he unleashes more snow and ice.

According to police, Elsa was detained after a short foot chase and no one was injured or severely frozen.