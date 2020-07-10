Friday marks 5 years since the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – July 10th marks five years since the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds.

It came less than a month after the Charleston Church Shooting and is now on display at the Confederate Relic Room.

Following the tragic events in Charleston, then-Governor Nikki Haley signed a bill on July 9, 2015, which called for the removal of the Confederate Flag from the Statehouse within 24 hours.

“We will bring it down with dignity and we will make sure it is stored in its rightful place,” said Gov. Haley.

The state held a simple and short ceremony to remove the banner, which was surrounded in its final hours by ropes and barricades back in 2015.

Thousands of people gathered around the Statehouse, both in favor of its removal and in support of the flag, as an Honor Guard from the South Carolina Highway Patrol removed the banner.