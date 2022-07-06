COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lottery players have a chance to win big this weekend with Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot standing at $400 million.

The jackpot has been building since April 15 and has rolled 23 times without a winner, according to the SC Education Lottery.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 303,000,000, the odds of winning a smaller sum are about one in 24.

SC residents must purchase tickets by 10:00 p.m. Friday to participate. The drawing will be Friday at 11:00 p.m.