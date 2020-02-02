Friends, family celebrate life of Hartsville shooting victim Bryan Robinson at funeral

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The friends and family of Bryan Robinson who was killed during a shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville last Sunday celebrated his life during his funeral.

The service took place at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hartsville on Saturday.

“It’s sad when we have to lose someone who was so instrumental to us, sometimes it’s those backbones of the family, you know what I’m saying? And even in friendship, he seemed to be a backbone for a lot of people,” Lance Rhodes, one of Bryan’s classmates said.

Bryan Robinson was 29 years-old when he died. He followed in his father’s footsteps of becoming a welder. He was also engaged. However, Bryan’s friends and family say he had one characteristic they will never forget.

“He was just the first person to check on someone, he would always say, ‘Are you good? Everything’s good with you?’ He was always the person to make sure everyone was okay,” Donovan Malloy, one of Bryan’s old teammates and friends said.

“He’s in essence what Hartsville really represents, he’s just a person who’s a good quality guy, and you just hate to see someone just leave tragically like the way he did. The good Lord didn’t make many like Bryan to be fair with you,” Malloy said.

“We’re here in this circumstance, but his spirit will always live with us, and I have comfort in that. I had a good friend,” Rhodes said. “It’s sad to see Bryan leave this way, but at least from my standpoint I got to hear his voice one last time. I have closure from it, but we needed him a little longer, we needed him a little longer.”

There will be a community gathering for all three of the victims of the Hartsville shooting at the Center Theatre in Hartsville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.