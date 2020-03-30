Friends surprise 8-year-old SC girl with drive-by birthday party

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) – Friends surprised a South Carolina girl with a drive-by birthday party.

It’s the way you celebrate a birthday in these days of coronavirus – a drive-by party where friends wave and share well wishes — from a distance.

A family in North Myrtle Beach didn’t want their daughter’s eighth birthday to pass without some sort of fanfare. So, that led to A surprise outpouring of good cheer for the birthday girl, Ashby Reaves.

“I did not know this when I first came out here,” she said. “I thought I was just waiting on my friend dropping me off a gift, but then I saw all these cars coming, and it just blowed my mind!”

About 50 cars cruised past to celebrate Ashby’s 8th birthday on Thursday.

She said it was her best birthday to date.