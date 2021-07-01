Fujifilm closing South Carolina plants; 400 to lose jobs

A man walks in front of Nishiazabu headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Monday, May 14, 2018. Copier company Xerox Corp. said Sunday it was ending an agreement to combine with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings and is entering a settlement deal with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Japanese photo giant Fujifilm Corp. is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.

Fujifilm told The Index-Journal of Greenwood it will close four facilities in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state.

The company blamed declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant.

The Tokyo-based company first opened its South Carolina facilities in 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.