Full AccelerateSC Task Force to meet in Columbia along with Gov. McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The full AccelerateSC task force will meet in Columbia on Thursday.

Both Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will attend the meeting, as leaders from various industries work to safely reopen the state.

The task force meets just one day after they presented their final list of recommendations to the Reopen South Carolina Committee.

Some of the big issues centered around protecting businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits, making up for lost school time, and having enough personal protective equipment.

“One of the recommendations I think you’ll see is the creation of a state stockpile of PPE. a 28-day state stockpile similar to what you’re seeing on a national level,” said James Burns, AccelerateSC Chairman.

Broadband internet access was also discussed.

Lawmakers are considering designating more than $80 million for infrastructure necessary to support broadband access state-wide.