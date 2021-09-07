Full Timeline: Murdaugh Family Investigations 2015 – 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve learned the Patriarch of a prominent South Carolina family has stepped down from his law firm after allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars in law firm funds. Alex Murdaugh has since checked himself into rehab and is recovering after being shot this weekend. We’re laying out a full timeline of events.

This case has continued to evolve over the past several months starting with the murder of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh exactly three months ago back on June 7th. We’re taking a deeper look at the investigation and evidence leading to this point in the case.

“I need the police and an ambulance immediately,” Alex Murdaugh can be heard saying in 9-1-1 calls released earlier this summer. “My wife and child have been shot badly.”

Alex Murdaugh found his wife Margaret and son Paul murdaugh brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County hunting property but the family’s troubles date back to as early as 2015.

On July 8th, 2015, Stephen Smith’s body was found in the middle of Sandy Run Road in Hampton County. Smith, who was connected to Buster Murdaugh as a friend by law enforcement, was discovered with a hole in his head. Investigators were unable to determine if smith was shot or died in a hit in run.

-February 26th, 2018 – Gloria Satterfield (Family Housekeeper) Died from a “Trip and Fall” at the Hampton, S.C home of the Murdaughs – Alex Murdaugh reportedly settled with Satterfield family for $500,000.

Four years later on February 24th, 2019 – Paul Murdaugh and five friends were returning from a party after hours of drinking. Paul Murdaugh was allegedly driving his father’s boat erratically before crashing into a bridge piling at Arches Creek Bridge near Parris Island throwing three passengers from the boat and killing Mallory Beach.

-April 2019 – Paul Murdaugh charged in death of Mallory Beach, Pleads not guilty – Wrongful Death Lawsuit filed against the family.

-June 4th, 2021 – Court orders mediation, case against Murdaugh likely headed to trial.

On June 7th 2021, Alex Murdaugh discovered his wife and son brutally shot to death on the family’s Islandton hunting property near the dog kennels. Alex arrived home around 9:30pm from visiting his dying father before calling 9-1-1.

Three days later, Alex’s father and former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III passed away after an extended health battle. Alex claimed to be with his father at the time of the shootings.

-June 11th, 2021 – Graveside service held for Paul and Margaret both bodies were cremated.

-June 14th, 2021 – Colleton County Coroner confirms but Paul and Margaret were shot multiple times with separate weapons

-June 17th, 2021 – Randolph Murdaugh IV and John Marvin Murdaugh (Alex’s brothers) appear on national television, first time family speaks since the murders

-June 22nd, 2021 – Stephen Smith Death Investigation Reopened By SLED – Related to Death of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh

-June 25th, 2021 – Murdaugh family announces $100,000 reward for tips in Paul and Margaret’s death investigation

-July 22nd, 2021 – Alex Murdaugh 9-1-1 call released by SLED

-August 6th, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson drops charges against Paul Murdaugh connected to death of Mallory Beach

-August 11th, 2021 – 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone recuses himself from the case

-September 3rd, 2021 – The Murdaugh family law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick tells News 2 Alex Murdaugh resigned from the family law firm last Friday after being accused of misappropriating “millions” of dollars from the firm.

-September 4th, 2021 – Just a day later, Murdaugh called 9-1-1 reporting he had been shot in the head while changing a tire on a rural Hampton Coutny road.

-September 6th, 2021 – Murdaugh then released a statement on Monday announcing the resignation saying he would check himself into a rehab facility while apologizing to family, friends and colleagues for past mistakes.

Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon says the law firm’s statement, accusing Murdaugh of misappropriating funds from the firm means Murdaugh could face serious charges.

“We don’t know whether the firm may be responsible itself, but from Alex Murdaugh’s standpoint, he stands a very serious risk of a very rigorous prosecution.,” says Condon.

The family law firm says they have hired a forensic accountant to do a thorough investigation of the law firm’s money to identify how much money is missing and where it could be.

A full breakdown of events from the Murdaugh investigations can be found below.