Funeral details released for fallen Sumter County deputy

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will be held this weekend for a Sumter County deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice with other deputies when the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputies. Gillette was killed after being struck in the chest by that suspect.

The suspect was also killed in the shooting.

Officials say services will be held on Sunday, March 1st at the Sumter County Civic Center on West Liberty Street.

A visitation will take place Sunday at 2:00 p.m., the funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Gillette leaves behind a wife and son.