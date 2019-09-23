Funeral Service held for Dr. Emily Clyburn in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services were held for Majority Whip Representative Jim Clyburn’s wife, Dr. Emily Clyburn.

Dr. Clyburn was a student civil rights activist in college and met her husband when they were both jailed for campus activism in the 1960s.

She would go on to be a librarian for 29 years at the Charleston Naval Base and Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

She would die on Thursday, September 19 at the age of 80.

She had a funeral service at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston on September 23.

Dignitaries like Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Representative Maxine Waters, Representative Joe Cunningham, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, former Charleston mayor Joe Riley, Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin, and many other politicians were in attendance.

It was at this service in Charleston where her husband would share a small personal detail about his wife as she was nearing the end of her life.

“She said we need to talk because I’m dying and I have not had time to say goodbye to all my people.” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC

Representative Clyburn spoke about how much he loved his wife and how much the church meant to them during his years as a politician.

He then mentioned one of the last things she would say to him.

“She said to me I love my husband, I love my children, I love my family.” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC

Dr. Clyburn left a great impact on people around her.

Reverend Samuel L. Green led the benediction of the service and spoke about how much Dr. Clyburn did for other people.

“Sister Emily loved others and because she loved others. She cared for others, she provided for others, she counseled others, she mentored others..” Rev. Samuel L. Green

A longtime educator, even when she was sick, she was still teaching and inspiring other people.

“Her last lesson in her hither to for us is to don’t stop fighting.” Rev. Samuel L. Green

Reverend Green and the church had one last message to Dr. Clyburn before the services came to an end.

“…Sister Emily, we love you.” Rev. Samuel L. Green

Although she is now gone, the memories that many have of her will live on forever.