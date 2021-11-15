Funeral service planned Friday for late SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman

South Carolina News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled later this week for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, long South Carolina’s  most powerful state lawmaker.

His office announced that his funeral will be held Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence.

Leatherman’s family will host a reception immediately after the service on the grounds of the performing arts center.

Leatherman died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. His death came weeks after he entered hospice care following a diagnosis of an inoperable cancer.

He had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years and held the powerful post of Senate Finance Committee chairman.

