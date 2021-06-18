Funeral set for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in SC

Shamar Sherif Jackson (Photo courtesy of the Jackson family)

MARION, S.C. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina.

WMBF-TV reports a viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held on June 23 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon.  

Funeral services are scheduled for the following day at 1:30 p.m. at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta.

Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in a neighborhood in Marion with his brothers on Sunday.

The other two boys were able to escape.

Five adult dogs and a puppy were later seized from a property where the attack took place.

