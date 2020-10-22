Funnel cakes to go: Drive-thru fair draws thousands in SC

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Organizers say thousands of people turned out for a drive-thru fair in South Carolina.

The more than 150-year-old South Carolina State Fair couldn’t go off as normal this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, organizers devised a drive-thru version that was held Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia.

Fair Manager Nancy Smith says more than 10,000 people came through in cars on the first day.

There weren’t any rides, but people could looks at exhibits from their cars.

Drive-thru food stands sold fair food, and workers wearing face masks handed orders to people in their cars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES