Furloughed employees qualify for unemployment benefits following order from Gov. McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Wednesday that allows furloughed employees to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Those who have been furloughed by their place of work will be able to receive COVID-19 support payments from their employers and still qualify for unemployment benefits.

“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”

Gov. McMaster’s order specifically directs the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to consider “a voluntary payment, or series of payments, made by an employer to an employee in response to furloughing the employee” as a form of severance pay.

Meaning, an employee who has been furloughed will not lose eligibility for unemployment benefits.

“Our state’s workforce and employers have never faced a crisis of this magnitude,” said Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance. “On behalf of our state’s manufacturing community and the more than 250,000 South Carolinians they employ, I want to thank Governor McMaster for issuing this Executive Order to provide flexibility for businesses to assist employees during this time of need.”