Furman University asks students not to return for remainder of semester, postpones Commencement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Furman University has asked students not to return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will continue with remote learning, including for final exams.

In a letter to the campus community, President Elizabeth Davis said that they are working on a plan/schedule “for students who have not yet retrieved their personal items from campus to do so in an efficient and safe manner” and that students currently on campus “should go ahead and complete the express check-out process.”

Students will receive prorated reimbursements for room and board, meal plans, and other charges.

Additionally, Commencement exercises have been postponed indefinitely. The university said that they are making plans “to celebrate graduation at a later date in a way that will properly recognize and honor our seniors’ achievements.”

