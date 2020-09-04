Furman University to require COVID tests before students return to campus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced on Thursday that all students will be required to get a coronavirus test before returning to campus.

Furman will test all on-campus students, including approved commuters, and will require returning second- and third-year students to provide a negative test result before arriving on campus, according to emails sent to students, faculty and families.

They are modifying testing protocols in part because of concerns over the recent outbreak related to off-campus activities, the release said. Also, the return of second- and third-year students will increase campus density and bring together two populations that have been living in different environments.

Students will receive additional information later with scheduled times to be tested on Friday, September 4 at Timmons Arena.

Starting Thursday and following a test, they are asking that students limit and track contacts while awaiting results, which will be available in 2-3 days. Students will be provided with instructions and a log to track close contacts.

During this low-contact period, school officials urge students to stay on campus while continuing to follow all of the health and safety guidelines of the Paladin Promise. If a student goes home over the weekend, they should not return to campus until they have received their test result.

To ensure students limit the number of close contacts they have over the weekend, meals will be available in the Dining Hall and Pala-Den during normal times, but students will not be able to eat inside those facilities, starting with lunch on Friday. The Milford Mall food tent will also be open for lunch and dinner over the weekend.