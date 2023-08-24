GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to kill his ex-girlfriends boyfriend.

Timmy Lee Douglas, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday in Gaffney to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crimes.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, on August 18, 2021, a man was visiting his girlfriend when he was approached by Douglas, who had previously dated the victim’s girlfriend.

As the victim got out of his car, Douglas reportedly shot him in the abdomen and leg before fleeing the scene. The victim was flown by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.

He later identified Douglas as the person who shot him.

Detectives later collected gunshot primer residue from Douglas’ hands and used cell phone evidence to place him at the scene of the shooting.

“The thorough investigation by Detective Daniel Ward and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department lead to the apprehension and successful conviction of Douglas,” said deputy solicitor Kim Leskanic, who prosecuted the case.