Gaffney Police arrest the Grinch

South Carolina News

by: WSPA Staff

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Despite his best efforts to continue his quest in ending Christmas cheer, the Grinch was taken into custody by the Gaffney Police Department.

The Grinch was located roaming around Jolly Park in Gaffney. He was arrested by Police Chief Chris Skinner and taken into custody. And no, the handcuffs were not two sizes too small.

The Grinch soon had a change of heart and helped city council members with the annual Christmas tree lighting in Gaffney.

A video of the Grinch’s antics in Gaffney can be seen here.

