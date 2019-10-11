Gaffney Police: Teens in critical condition after double shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old has been arrested in a Gaffney shooting that critically injured two teens.

The double shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rodgers Street.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said one victim was airlifted, while the other was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police said the victims, both 16 years old, are in critical condition. One victim was shot at least four times.

Chief Skinner said Noah Blanton, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shootings.

Blanton is in the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.