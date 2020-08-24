Gamecocks, Tigers to hit the practice field on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The practice field is starting to heat up! Both of South Carolina’s college football teams will be hitting the field on Monday.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks will hold their first full pads practice on Monday.

It comes following a day off on Sunday with four practices in the books so far this season.

The Gamecocks first game is scheduled for September 26th at home against Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers will also resume fall practice on Monday.

They also have a scrimmage planned for Wednesday.

Clemson is slated to open its season on September 12th at Wake Forest.