Gamecocks to face Tennessee Volunteers during season-opening next month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina will face the Tennessee Volunteers when it opens the 2020 football season next month.

The Gamecocks have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium, according to a news release on Monday.

UofSC will face Tennessee on Saturday, September 26th. The game time and the television network will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be released later Monday.