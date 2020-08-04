Garden City crews are pushing sand and water off streets

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Garden City are working to push sand and water off the streets early Tuesday.
According to the SC Department of Transportation, crews are conducting cleanup operations, and they ask people to watch out for crews along the road.
SCDOT crews in Garden City Beach this morning, pushing sand and water off the streets. Please watch for our crews conducting storm cleanup operations. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.” pic.twitter.com/GnqMLGxdoi— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 4, 2020
LATEST HEADLINES:
- $35M in federal grants will pay for trafficking victim housing
- Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 4th
- Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, August 4th
- The Citadel to use new technology to enhance virtual learning
- President Trump set to hold White House briefing Tuesday afternoon