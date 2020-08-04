Garden City crews are pushing sand and water off streets

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - It was a sad morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias on the beach for these sea turtle patrol volunteers.

The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol found 109 dead hatchlings after the storm. “Mother Nature can be unpredictable and cruel at times,” said one volunteer.

One of the nests in Cherry Grove was on day 58 of incubation, the patrol reported. Volunteers had been keeping a close eye on the nest and believed the hatchlings were just waiting to emerge.