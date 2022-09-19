CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as prices at the pump have gone down for the 14th consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by 6.2 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.20 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 23.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.84 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.91 per gallon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.”

Source: Gasbuddy.com

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents, averaging $3.64 per gallon today. The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.