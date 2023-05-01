CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gas prices are continuing to fall across South Carolina as drivers prepare for the busy summer travel season.

The state gas price fell by 8.4 cents and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.21 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 9.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 61.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.75 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.

The national average fell by 6.3 cents, averaging $3.58 per gallon today. The national average is 8.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.”

The national average diesel price dropped by 5.3 cents over the past week and now stands at $4.07 per gallon.

“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy,” De Haan added.