CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas prices across South Carolina have risen within the last week, according to a new report released by GasBuddy.

The average gas price in South Carolina currently stands at $2.84 per gallon, which is 7.8 cents higher than last week and 11.2 cents higher than this time last year.

However, prices are down 3.9 cents from a month ago. GasBuddy’s statistics come from a survey of 3,028 stations in the state.

After reviewing the reports, GasBuddy concluded that the cheapest gas price in South Carolina was $2.54 per gallon, while the highest was $3.89 per gallon.

On a national level, gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week but are 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

Hot spots in South Carolina have the following statistics from Gas Buddy.

• Spartanburg- $2.85/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/g.

• Augusta- $2.97/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.89/g.

• Columbia- $2.84/g, up 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g

If you want to view national data from GasBuddy or look further at South Carolina prices, click here.