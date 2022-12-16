MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Gas prices have fallen for the fifth straight week as more than 100 million Americans prepare to hit the roads for the holidays.

According to GasBuddy, the average gallon in South Carolina will cost you $2.81 right now — that’s down a dime in the last week, and 18 cents lower than this time last year.

The national average currently rests at $3.14/gal.

“The national average could fall under $3 a gallon even ahead of our forecast, which were for the potential for that to happen even before Christmas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The price drop is coming at the right time for people planning to drive to holiday festivities next week, especially after dealing with much higher gas prices during Thanksgiving.

In fact, the average price per gallon in November was over 43 cents higher than it is now, 10 days ahead of Christmas.

According to AAA, 2 million more drivers will hit the road for the holidays this year compared to 2021.

Despite what AAA calls “roller-coaster gas prices” in 2022, 90.4% of Americans are projected to drive, while 6.4% will travel by plane, experts said.

Source: AAA.com

In total, nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2, making 2022 the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.