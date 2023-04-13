GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year made a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Jarvis Green, a senior running back at Dutch Fork High School and a past participant in the Shrine Bowl donated his Gatorade Player of the Year Grant of $1,000 to the hospital.

Green, who has committed to play for Clemson University, was joined by his parents and The Clemson Tiger to present the check.

This donation will help continue the missing of offering care, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.