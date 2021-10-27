GCSO hiring for law enforcement deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is looking to fill current and future openings for law enforcement officers.

Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and meet all minimum hiring requirements.

Candidates will be compensated while attending the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

The application is available online gcsheriff.org/employment or at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102 for more information.