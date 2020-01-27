Gender reassignment could be banned for people under 18 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Gender re-assignment medical care may soon be banned for anyone under 18 in South Carolina.

The bill, introduced at the State House, would prohibit adolescents from receiving treatment that delays the onset of puberty and hormone therapy, but it does not prohibit mental health care.

The bill’s sponsor says he wants to protect vulnerable children.

LGBT advocates, though, argue that is would do the opposite.

“I believe we should definitely have more freedom in healthcare but in this case the way I see it, children are being influenced by adults to make these decisions so they’re not being given a chance to make their own decisions,” said SC Rep. Stewart Jones of Laurens and Greenwood.

“In 2020, there is no way a piece of legislation like this should be even thought of much less actually put up on the books,” said Jaime Fivecoat, advocacy coordinator with Upstate pride.

If passed, Medical professionals who break the law could have their licenses revoked.