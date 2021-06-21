Generator maker to hire 300 more at new South Carolina plant

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, photo, employees work at a shipping area of Generac Power Systems, Inc., in Whitewater, Wis., Friday, Nov. 16, 2012. Orders to U.S. factories rose modestly in October, helped by a big gain in demand for equipment that reflects business investment plans. Factory orders edged up 0.8 percent in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That compared to September when orders had jumped 4.5 percent. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TRENTON, S.C. (AP) — A maker of emergency generators is already expanding how many people it will employ at its new South Carolina plant, even before production begins.

Wisconsin-based Generac Power Systems announced Thursday that it would hire another 300 workers, boosting employment at its new Edgefield County facility to a total of 750.

Generac has said production at the factory and distribution center is supposed to begin this summer.

Publicly-traded Generac says it chose to buy and upgrade the Trenton location because it’s close to southern markets and overall demand is growing.

State officials are approving job development credits for the project and Edgefield County is getting a $750,000 grant to assist with costs.