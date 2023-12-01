WASHINGTON (WCBD)- New York Rep. George Santos was expelled from the U.S. House in a historic vote Friday, but only one member from South Carolina wanted him out.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s lone Democrat in the House, joined 311 other members in voting to kick Santos out of office. 105 Republicans joined almost all Democrats to oust the embattled congressman after just 11 months in office.

South Carolina’s six Republican members — Reps. Jeff Duncan, Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, William Timmons, and Joe Wilson — were among 114 members, including two Democrats, who voted not expel Santos.

“George Santos is an a–, who, like every other American, deserves the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law,” Rep. Mace wrote on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the vote. “Charges are not a conviction. Today’s vote was not about accountability, which should have been in the hands of the courts and the people of NY-03. This was about shifting the balance of power in Congress, and I won’t play those games.”

The months-long effort to punish the first-term congressman began following revelations that Santos had fabricated his biography on the campaign trail, accelerated in the wake of his two criminal indictments and hit a fever pitch when the House Ethics Committee released a damning report stating bluntly that the congressman “violated federal criminal laws.”

Santos is the sixth lawmaker ever to be ousted from the House.

The Hill contributed to this report.