Georgetown County Council approves contract for dredging project in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to approve a contract for a dredging project in Murrells Inlet.

The project will cost nearly $300,000 and is expected to be complete in 17 months, according to the Agenda Request Form. The contract includes a mult-beam survey, a sampling and analysis plan, sire-specific characterization, a survey of ODMDS, technical appendices — including a biological assessment and essential fish habitat assessment — and a cultural resources survey.

The Capital Projects and Public Services staff recommended approving the work, according to the agenda. Public Services Director Ray Funnye also approved the work.

Dredging is the process of removing sediment from the bottom of bodies of water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says dredging is necessary because of “the natural process of sand and silt washing downstream” which “gradually fills channels and harbors.”