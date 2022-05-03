GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr., in June 2020, where officers found a firearm with an extended magazine and rounds of ammunition in one of the bedrooms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Hicks is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for distribution of crack cocaine (1st offense) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1st offense).

U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Hicks to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.