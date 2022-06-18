STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah.

People say they felt the shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

No significant damage or injuries were reported. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.

Stronger earthquakes were recorded in Tennessee in 2018 and South Carolina in 2014.