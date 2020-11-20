‘Get tested before turkey,’ McMaster urges COVID testing before holiday celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor McMaster and state public health officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the state’s response to COVID-19.

McMaster encouraged people to take precautions before celebrating with friends and family before celebrating Thanksgiving, and encouraged getting tested before traveling.

He also encouraged limiting the number of family and friends shopping in stores and urged people to shop online.

McMaster will also sign an executive order to provide schools in the state with COVID testing kits. DHEC will provide the tests and school nurses will perform them with consent from parents/ guardians.